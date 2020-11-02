Police Investigating The Deaths Of 2 People In Richmond

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, Richmond Police and members of the Maine State Police are currently investigating the deaths of two people in Richmond.

At about 11 AM on Monday (November 2nd), officers from the Richmond Police Department went to an apartment on Main Street in Richmond to perform a welfare check on the residents.

Unable to make contact with anyone, they entered the premises and found a deceased male and a deceased female.

The press release says, in part:

"Authorities determined the male and female inside were deceased. Currently, members of the Major Crimes Unit Central are on scene and will be investigating the scene into the evening. There is no ongoing threat to the public. The deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The identities of the male and female are not being released at this time. "

According to police, there is no threat to the public.

If you know anything that could help police, contact the Richmond Police Department or Maine State Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available...

