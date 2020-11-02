Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 84 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 6,799 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 148.

A total of 5,588 have recovered in Maine.

There are a total of 67 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Fifty-eight people have recovered with seven hospitalization. There has been one death.

The Maine CDC's schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays.