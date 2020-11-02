Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 84 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 6,799 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 148.
  • A total of 5,588 have recovered in Maine.

There are a total of 67 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Fifty-eight people have recovered with seven hospitalization. There has been one death.

