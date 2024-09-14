Police Investigating after Human Remains Found in Maine
Human remains were found Friday afternoon near Texas avenue in Bangor.
Human Remains Found
The Bangor Police Department said the human remains were found in a wooded area around 1 pm.
Police said Death not Connected to Crime
Police said they do not believe the death of the person was related to a crime, according to WABI News.
Examination and Investigation
The Maine Medical Examiner's Office was investigating and examining the remains.
