Man Who Escaped Protective Custody in Maine Located Safely
Update
Original Story
The Machias Police Department has issued an alert for 33-year-old Jesse Perez-Robicheau who escaped protective custody at Down East Community Hospital.
Man Escaped Wearing a Hospital Gown and No Shoes
Perez-Robicheau is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is 6’1” tall and weighs 180 lbs. He was wearing a hospital gown and no shoes when he fled the hospital.
Police in Maine Looking for More information
Contact the police at (207) 255-8308 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
