Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias Slated to be Closed

Maine’s congressional delegation is urging Maine Veterans’ Homes to reconsider plans to close its facilities in Machias and Caribou this spring.

In announcing the closures this week, the non-profit organization stated that a few of the factors that prompted the decision to close the homes were rising operational costs, a shortage of qualified workers and a decline in the veteran population.

The Machias site is expected to close on April 15th. The closure of the Maine Veterans Home in Caribou would follow on May 1st.

MVH officials said neither of the homes will close down until all the residents are able to be placed in facilities that can meet their needs. The non-profit operates four more veterans’ homes in Bangor, Augusta, Scarborough and South Paris. A new $91 million dollar facility in Augusta is expected to open in the next few months.

Maine’s congressional delegation has invited the Maine Veterans’ Homes board to meet with them, the governor, and state lawmakers to identify other options that would allow the facilities in Caribou and Machias to remain open.

“The closure of these homes will have a devastating impact on the 82 veterans and spouses of veterans who reside in these facilities,” wrote U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden. “Their families, the 123 staff members who currently provide care to these veterans, as well as the surrounding communities and local hospitals will also be adversely affected by these unexpected closures.”

The Maine Congressional Delegation recently secured emergency COVID-19 funding for MVH from the CARES Act.

They also worked to pass the bipartisan State Veterans Homes Domiciliary Care Flexibility Act, which would allow more veterans to receive affordable residential care at veterans’ homes across the U.S. including in Maine.