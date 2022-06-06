Poison Guitarist C.C. DeVille Shares New Photo of His Epic Beard

Poison guitarist C.C. DeVille, he of the platinum blonde locks you see rocking the band's early '80s video for "Talk Dirty To Me" in the image above, has a decidedly different look as Poison prepare to return to the road for "The Stadium Tour" this summer. In fact, if his new look photo wasn't on his social media account, you might have a hard time identifying him.

Yes, we're a long way from the '80s and looks can change over time, especially in a pandemic world where many relaxed their grooming routines while having less public interaction. But DeVille has embraced a more hirsute visage these days, letting his darker hair come to the forefront amidst a pretty impressive beard that's taken some time to grow.

"Who is ready to go on tour?!! I am!!!," exclaimed DeVille in sharing the image, then acknowledging his hairiness by signing off as "Rasputin DeVille."

DeVille's bandmate, Bret Michaels, responded, "@c_c_deville love that beard, Can’t wait to get on the stage with you."

In general, it looks like DeVille's new look has some fans, including one in Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx who revealed that the guitarist might not be the only one embracing the bearded look. "Bring on the beards buddy," added Sixx, stating, "I’m rocking mine too. Look forward to seeing everybody."

Check out the Poison guitarist below, then revisit his "Talk Dirty To Me"-era look in the video below.

Poison, "Talk Dirty to Me"

We're just a few weeks out from the start of "The Stadium Tour." Poison will join Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett on the run starting June 16 at Atlanta's Suntrust Park. See all of their scheduled dates and get ticketing information here.