Pickup Crashes into Cemetery at Cross Lake, Maine

Two people escaped injury after a pickup truck went off the road at Cross Lake Thursday night and crashed into a cemetery.

Maine State Police responded to the crash on Route 161 in Cross Lake around 9:40 p.m. Police say 41-year-old Tiffany Dodd of Woodland was driving south in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.

The pickup went off the right side of the road, into the ditch, and continued into the Cross Lake Cemetery, causing damage to several headstones, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Clark. Both Dodd and her passenger were uninjured in the accident, Clark said.

Trooper Nathan Desrosier investigated the crash Thursday night. Ambulance Service Inc. of Fort Kent also responded to the scene.

Police noted that speed was not a factor in the crash and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed by Mark’s Towing Service of Caribou.

