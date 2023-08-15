2 Pickleball Bobbleheads Enter National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Pickleball is the fastest-growing participation sport in America. By far.

People tell me:

Try it. You’ll love it.

The game is becoming so popular they now have a National Pickleball Day. If you play, you get it. You know how big the game is becoming. And how it has now become the fasting growing sport in Maine too. And you probably know that last Tuesday was National Pickleball Day.

What does one do to celebrate?

First a question. Did you know that in addition to there being a National Pickleball Day, there is also a National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum? Road trip. The Hall is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

And there are now Pickleball bobbleheads. 2 new bobbleheads were unveiled last week and are now the newest additions to the Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

Want to see them?

Of course, you do. One is the pickleball.

The other is Kitchen.

Kitchen as a name for the bobblehead refers to the seven-foot zone on each side of the net. The non-volley zone is more commonly referred to as “the kitchen” of a pickleball court. Players are not permitted to volley while standing in it. The kitchen rule exists to prevent a player from standing at the net and smashing every hit.

Now those of us who have yet to play pickleball know something about how the game is played. Or not played.

The fast-paced sport has many similarities to tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played on a level court with short-handed paddles and a hard plastic ball that has holes through it – like a Whiffle ball. The ball is volleyed over a low net by two players in a singles competition or by two pairs of players in doubles. The sport can be played either outdoors or indoors.

Pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association in 2021, 2022, and again in 2023.

National Bobblehead H of F co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

The bobblehead of Kitchen and the Pickleball Sports Ball Bobble will be must-haves for pickleball players everywhere.

The pickleball bobbleheads are for sale in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum gift shop, or online here.

Alright, my Christmas shopping is officially underway.