Monday is 3 14 – Pi Day. Celebrate with Pie. Or Photos of Pie

This might be just what the Doctor ordered. Actually, the Doc wouldn’t order this. How about This might just be what we need with all that is going on in our world.

You know this weekend will be one hour shorter, as we Spring Forward on Saturday Night, Sunday morning and set the clocks ahead one hour.

But Monday is Pi Day.

Pie might just be what we need.

Choose your slice carefully.

Apple Pie.

-didi-miam-0lqRhBh0I40-unsplash

Some are so much better than others. I am no baker, but type of apples and your skill level at crust must enter into the equation. Notice how mathematics got worked into Pi Day.

Blueberry Pie

debby-hudson-IilbCWFsHMg-unsplash

Blueberries are one of the most perfect foods there is out there. And it’s such a pleasure to not be far from blueberries in Maine. Delicious. And we are alphabetical so far too.

Chocolate Pie

chocolate cream pie isolated on white Getty Images

It looks as good as it tastes. Look up love in the dictionary and I bet this photo shows up. Go ahead, google Love.

Banana Cream Pie

Scott Miller

So much for keeping this alphabetical. Bananas are a healthy food too. So how bad can a slice of Banana Cream pie be.

Coconut Cream Pie

david-holifield-dzZfesMSyP0-unsplash

Coconut makes a nice pie too. Thought is we just don’t eat enough pie.

Strawberry or Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

didi-miam-8as4dlXh8Is-unsplash

What a great combination. Was the Strawberry Rhubarb pie by design, or an accident? Like, oh no not enough strawberries for the pie, what’s on hand that’ll fill up the crust. I know. Rhubarb.

Pumpkin Pie

prchi-palwe-_sE09qRzM4c-unsplash

One of the pleasures of Thanksgiving dessert. Pumpkin pie can be so good. But sometimes, it can be so bad.

Pecan Pie

nikohoshi-CAlyrGdn8fA-unsplash

Sweet. Sometimes too sweet. So sweet you wonder what your dentist thinks about you eating it. But it’s our secret. Pecan is a very good nut.

Cherry Pie

didi-miam-ftrv8LiVZso-unsplash

Can she bake a cherry pie, Billy Boy Billy Boy, can she bake a cherry pie.

Boston Cream Pie

Homemade Chocolate Boston Cream Pie Ready to Eat Getty Images

It is actually a cake. However, since Pie is in the name. And Massachusetts is almost a neighboring state, it’s on the list.

Whoopie Pie

Getty Images

This is Maine. So we have to include the Whoopie Pie.

Key Lime Pie

american-heritage-chocolate-4Id4561zFz8-unsplash

So tart. Can be so good. Grown up pie.

Turtle Pie

Facebook

Happy Pi Day Monday. Time to crawl back into a shell. We’ve overdone it with all the pie.