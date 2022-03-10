Monday is 3 14 – Pi Day. Celebrate with Pie. Or Photos of Pie
This might be just what the Doctor ordered. Actually, the Doc wouldn’t order this. How about This might just be what we need with all that is going on in our world.
You know this weekend will be one hour shorter, as we Spring Forward on Saturday Night, Sunday morning and set the clocks ahead one hour.
But Monday is Pi Day.
Pie might just be what we need.
Choose your slice carefully.
Apple Pie.
Some are so much better than others. I am no baker, but type of apples and your skill level at crust must enter into the equation. Notice how mathematics got worked into Pi Day.
Blueberry Pie
Blueberries are one of the most perfect foods there is out there. And it’s such a pleasure to not be far from blueberries in Maine. Delicious. And we are alphabetical so far too.
Chocolate Pie
It looks as good as it tastes. Look up love in the dictionary and I bet this photo shows up. Go ahead, google Love.
Banana Cream Pie
So much for keeping this alphabetical. Bananas are a healthy food too. So how bad can a slice of Banana Cream pie be.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut makes a nice pie too. Thought is we just don’t eat enough pie.
Strawberry or Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
What a great combination. Was the Strawberry Rhubarb pie by design, or an accident? Like, oh no not enough strawberries for the pie, what’s on hand that’ll fill up the crust. I know. Rhubarb.
Pumpkin Pie
One of the pleasures of Thanksgiving dessert. Pumpkin pie can be so good. But sometimes, it can be so bad.
Pecan Pie
Sweet. Sometimes too sweet. So sweet you wonder what your dentist thinks about you eating it. But it’s our secret. Pecan is a very good nut.
Cherry Pie
Can she bake a cherry pie, Billy Boy Billy Boy, can she bake a cherry pie.
Boston Cream Pie
It is actually a cake. However, since Pie is in the name. And Massachusetts is almost a neighboring state, it’s on the list.
Whoopie Pie
This is Maine. So we have to include the Whoopie Pie.
Key Lime Pie
So tart. Can be so good. Grown up pie.
Turtle Pie
Happy Pi Day Monday. Time to crawl back into a shell. We’ve overdone it with all the pie.