110+ Photos From Jelly Roll’s 2023 Bangor Waterfront Concert!

The Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront has witnessed countless memorable concerts, and the one on August 5th, 2023, was no exception.

Struggle Jennings, Elle King, and Jelly Roll brought the unforgettable ‘Backroad Baptism Tour 2023’ to the Queen City of the East, leaving indelible memories.

Struggle Jennings kicked off the night with his vibrant performance, blending his southern charm and eccentric stage presence. The crowd was hyped and ready for more.

Elle King, with her unique style and undeniable charisma, took the stage next. From the moment she appeared, Elle radiated a captivating "effortlessly cool" aura. The crowd enjoyed a delightful fusion of blues and upbeat melodies, including favorites like "Ex's and Oh's," "Tulsa," and "Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)."

Finally, the heart and soul of the Backroad Baptism Tour, Jelly Roll, took command of the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. His performance was nothing short of a spiritual experience, self-described as akin to "going to church," albeit a church experience like no other. Jelly Roll's talent knew no bounds, showcasing an incredible vocal range that left Bangor in awe.

While the ‘Backroad Baptism Tour 2023’ was heading to Gilford, New Hampshire, to play the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion next, Bangor wouldn’t soon forget the magical night in August.

Here are over 100 photos capturing the essence of that unforgettable evening on the Bangor Waterfront!

