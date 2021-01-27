Phil Collins Sells ‘Stunning’ $40 Million Miami Beach Estate

Phil Collins' Miami Beach home has been sold. The selling price hasn't been disclosed, but it was listed for $40 million.

The listing, held by Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of Jills Zeder, calls it a "stunning and historic waterfront Mediterranean revival estate." The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom 11,039-square-foot house sits on a 52,881-square-foot lot on Biscayne Bay, with "mesmerizing bay and skyline views," 184 feet of waterfront land and a private dock. Security is provided by a gated entry, with royal and coconut palms and a large koi pond leading up to the front door. A deck made from Dominican coral stone surrounds the pool and spa, as does a cabana and outdoor kitchen.

The interior features a rotunda foyer, 150-year-old reclaimed hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar and an elevator. Its master suite includes custom walk-in closets and a private terrace. The house was built in 1929 and purchased by Collins in 2015 for $33 million.

You can see pictures below.

Back in October, the house made headlines when Orianne Cevey, Collins' ex-wife with whom he reconciled in 2016, was living there against the singer's wishes after they'd split again and she remarried.

Collins' motion for an injunction against Cevey and her new husband revealed that they "changed the alarm codes, blocked the surveillance cameras" and hired armed guards to continue residing there. The New York Post noted that the couple agreed to leave the house by Jan. 21.

Last week, Collins' band Genesis announced new dates for their reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland. It was accompanied by a video that showed off their stage setup as they rehearsed the song "Behind the Lines."