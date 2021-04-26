New Peter Green Book to Feature David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett Music

A new book chronicling the “life and career” of guitarist Peter Green will feature a pair of previously unreleased versions of Fleetwood Mac classics.

The first track is a rendition of "Need Your Love So Bad," featuring a recently unearthed vocal recording by Green which was put to tape in his mother’s attic in the ‘60s. Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour contributed new layers to the track, adding his own distinctive sound to the tune.

Kirk Hammett features on the second song, a new version of Fleetwood Mac’s "Man of the World." The Metallica guitarist recorded his parts at Abbey Road studios in January 2020, playing Green's famous "Greeny" guitar. Mick Fleetwood provides drums for this new rendition, much as he did on the 1971 original.

Both tracks will arrive as part of Peter Green - The Albatross Man. The book is due for release in October, with pre-orders starting April 28.

"For the past four years Peter worked directly with Rufus Publications to produce a huge, illustrated visual book of his life and career," the book's publisher explained via statement. "Mark Smith at Rufus has been traveling down to Canvey Island on a regular basis to talk to Peter about his life, look through his personal archive and discuss his love for fishing, drawing and listening to a wide range of music on a daily basis. During this time a book of rare images, memorabilia, lyrics and notes from his time in Fleetwood Mac has been assembled with Peter having full control over the book's direction and details."

Three versions of Peter Green - The Albatross Man will be released. According to Louder, only 50 copies of the ultra limited edition will be made available, with each of them signed by Green. The set also includes two vinyl singles, a CD of the new recordings, a t-shirt and a piece of hand drawn art by Green.

The deluxe edition will be limited to 500 copies and will feature the new songs on both vinyl and CD, a lithograph copy of Green's art, a t-shirt and an autograph from Hammett. A third edition will offer just the book itself, without any additional material.

Both Gilmour and Hammett took part in Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, a star-studded concert event held in London on Feb. 25, 2020.

Green died in July of 2020 at the age of 73.

Fleetwood Mac Lineup Changes