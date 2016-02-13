Top 10 Peter Gabriel Genesis Songs

10

The first Genesis album, From Genesis to Revelation is all but forgotten, even by many of the band's fans. While the band is obviously not fully developed yet, as a first step, it's got plenty of charm and great tunes. Early on, Genesis had adopted a significantly more "pop" approach than what they would soon immerse themselves in. Plenty of nods to the likes of the Beatles and Bee Gees were front and center, but you can hear the rumblings of what would become the true Genesis sound on the song "In the Beginning." The song begins with an ominous rumble before the acoustic guitar driven tune kicks in, and the offbeat lyrics give a hint as to what was to come. While the song has elements of the Moody Blues, it is decidedly more aggressive. The essence of musical drama was in the air. A lost gem if ever there was one.