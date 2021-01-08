Peek Inside This Rentable Red Caboose Near The White Mountains In New Hampshire

If you travel enough roads throughout New England, you're going to find a lot of places to stay that describe themselves as "cozy". A lot of times that's code for tight on space or not quite updated but in the case of a little red caboose in Lincoln, New Hampshire, it's the only word that can truly describe what you see. Listed on Airbnb, this unique stay is exactly that, something you won't really find anywhere else. And inside? Well, it's "cozy" but in a good way. All aboard as we peek inside this lil' red caboose.