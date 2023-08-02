Meet the Pug That’s Climbed All 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-Foot Mountains

We can all agree there have been a lot of dog adventures in New Hampshire lately.

It seemed no one could top the dog from Massachusetts that went on the run for a year until finally surrendering to authorities. Then, a dog named Woof said, “Hold my water bowl.”

Woof the Pug, age nine (or 63, depending on your views) was recently honored for hiking all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot-tall mountains. And as the buddy system is wise while hiking, he did so along with his owner.

In a post to New Hampshire’s u local page on Facebook, Woof's pal Erin said:

“Hi all, this is my dog Woof, he is a 9.5 year old pug. As of last Saturday he has hiked all 48 of NH 4000’ mountains. I think he may be the first pug to do so! We’ve never seen another pug out hiking so I wanted to share! He did the ascents 99% unassisted…he walks the entire trail but does need the occasional lift across water or up onto a higher rock.”

Don’t we all, Woof. Don’t we all.

Of course, all the responses to the post were positive. Just kidding! It’s Facebook. Things quickly descended into pug-shaming, as one owner claimed the hiking wasn’t healthy for Woof. Luckily, the bark-snark was tamed by another user commenting on Wolf’s notable nostrils.

Soon, other commenters were sharing photos of their pugs, and even making plans to hike together. I just hope for their sake they don’t run into the New Hampshire Sasquatch.

