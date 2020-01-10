Pearl Jam Appear to Be Teasing an Upcoming Announcement

Are we getting an announcement from Pearl Jam soon? By the looks of their Instagram, something is definitely brewing.

News of some sort of music release would be fairly appropriate at this time, considering they announced a summer European tour with Pixies, IDLES and White Reaper last month. The band did confirm about a year ago that a new album was underway, so it's only a matter of time before we start hearing more details about it. It will be their 11th studio effort since their 1991 multi-platinum selling debut, Ten.

While two photos on their social media exactly doesn't leave us with much to speculate, one of the photos features an electrocardiogram with their band name written in the middle.

Alas, Pearl Jam are alive.

The second photo is... well we have no idea what it is. But it's the second within the last 24 hours, so we should definitely expect to hear something from them soon. By the looks of the comment sections on these posts, the PJ fanbase is already ecstatic. See the posts below.

The Seattle rockers' last album Lightning Bolt came out over six years ago, and the climate of '90s alternative rock acts has changed drastically since then, between the deaths of former Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell. Alice in Chains and STP have released recent albums with William DuVall and Jeff Gutt, respectively, but Pearl Jam are truly the only prominent act from that time period with most key members of their original lineup still in place.