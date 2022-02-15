Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard ‘Loved’ Motley Crue Unlike Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard is not interested in joining the war of words between Eddie Vedder and Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, having professed his love for the glam-metal band in a new interview.

Vedder recently told The New York Times that he "despised" '80s hard rock bands like Motley Crue when he was working at clubs in San Diego and Seattle. "'Girls, Girls, Girls' and Motley Crue: [expletive] you. I hated it," he said. "I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous."

Sixx, in turn, fired back at Vedder on Twitter, writing, "Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it's kind of a compliment isn't it?"

Now, Gossard has revealed that he and his Pearl Jam bandmates — bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Mike McCready — were quite fond of those era-defining hard-rock bands. "For sure, Jeff and Mike and I loved hard rock, went through it all," he said during an episode of Revolver's "Fan First" podcast. "I bought the first Motley Crue [album on] Leathur Records. At the time, it was punk-like. It was like Motorhead. There [were] things about it that I was discovering about British hard rock at that time that felt also like rebellious or against the norm, or something that made me interested in it. And I always liked heavy."

You can hear the interview below.

Gossard cited Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin as formative bands and said he later got into N.W.A and industrial music. ("But it always had to have a song," he insisted.) He also praised Motorhead for bridging the gap between punk and metal fandoms.

"For me personally, they were the band that you could see — there was punk kids on the street that had Motorhead things on their [back], and then the heavy metal kids on the east side also were listening to Motorhead," he explained. "And that made me go, 'What's going on there? Why is that ... ?' And it was undeniably fucking heavy and undeniably legit."