Pearl Jam Offer Visual Album Experience Free for Limited Time

Pearl Jam's grand plans for the "Gigaton Visual Album Experience" got wiped out last month thanks to the current pandemic, but the band has pivoted to find a way to provide the audio-video experience to fans. They've teamed up with Apple TV, who will initially make it available for free to Apple TV app users for a limited period, before making it available to rent or buy.

Those with the Apple TV app will be able to partake in the unique experience that Pearl Jam had planned for the first seven days that it is available. This opportunity will be available to fans in over 100 countries, but after the seven-day period is up, the "Gigaton Visual Album Experience" will then be available to purchase or rent.

The immersive experience paired eye-catching visuals from Evolve Studios with Dolby Atmos quality audio that was initially meant to be presented in Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters. Now moving to Apple TV, the event will still be available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

“I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances" explains Gigaton producer Josh Evans. “It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”

The "Gigaton Visual Album Experience" goes live at midnight ET / 9PM PT this evening at this location.

Pearl Jam's Gigaton album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart after being released on March 27. So far, the album has yielded the Top 10 rock singles "Dance of the Clairvoyants" and "Superblood Wolfmoon," as well as the preview track "Quick Escape."

