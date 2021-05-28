Paul Stanley Takes Potshot at Reviewer From 1974

Paul Stanley took a potshot at a reviewer who wrote a negative report about Kiss 47 years ago.

He shared a picture of a clipping from the Seattle Daily Times, dated May 27, 1974, written by Patrick MacDonald after a concert two days earlier. The part that most interested Stanley read: “I hope the four guys who make up the group, whose names don't matter, are putting money away for the future. The near future, because Kiss won't be around long.”

Along with posting the picture, Stanley said, "This grows funnier every year. And to the gentleman who wrote this ‘prophecy’: In 1974 I hope you were putting away your money for the future. It's not easy being an unemployed critic.”

MacDonald retired in 2008 after nearly 50 years as an arts journalist and radio presenter. “I know I haven’t been the best rock critic, the most knowledgeable or the most perceptive,” he said in his final article. “When I was young, I took myself too seriously and was somewhat aloof and detached. I was so much older then. I’m younger than that now.”

He signed off with a reference to Kiss: “What am I going to do now? Well, of course, I’m going to rock ‘n’ roll all night and party every day!”

In a recent interview with Classic Rock, Stanley said: “People that don’t like Kiss will never like Kiss. Years ago I stopped trying to make converts.”

He admitted it was difficult to get through lockdown without performing live, adding that the band’s New Year’s Eve concert in Dubai was a welcome return to action. “It was exhilarating to get back out there, and the conditions of the show were so unique,” he said. “The protocols for safety were so stringent, it took on an almost surreal quality. After a year of inactivity it was great to say again: ‘Yeah, man … we’re Kiss.’”

