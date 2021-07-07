Paul McCartney Reflects on Beatles in ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1′ Trailer

Paul McCartney delves into a handful of Beatles and solo classics with producer Rick Rubin in a new trailer for Hulu's six-part docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with McCartney and Rubin standing over a recording console and admiring Ringo Starr's famous drum fills on the Beatles' chart-topping Abbey Road single "Come Together." The two musical icons discuss a handful of other McCartney compositions and cowrites, including "All My Loving," "And I Love Her," "With a Little Help From My Friends" and "Maybe I'm Amazed."

At one point, Rubin unearths an alternate take of "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" in which McCartney hits a bum high note. "This is why we don't go into tapes," the singer and multi-instrumentalist says in mock horror.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Rubin reads McCartney a note of admiration from John Lennon, which McCartney had never heard before. "Paul is one of the most innovative bass players that ever played bass, and the stuff that's going on now is ripped off from his Beatle period," the note says. "He's a great, great musician."

"Did I write that?" McCartney deadpans in response.

You can watch the McCartney 3, 2, 1 trailer below.

All six episodes of McCartney 3, 2, 1 will air on Hulu on July 16. McCartney first teased the documentary last December with a 90-second trailer and a note that said, "Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin. A forthcoming documentary event. Coming soon."

"Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music," Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a press release. "To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening."

McCartney 3, 2, 1 will precede Peter Jackson's documentary on the making of the Beatles' Let It Be, titled The Beatles: Get Back. That project will air on Nov. 25, 26 and 27 on Disney+ in the form of three two-hour episodes.