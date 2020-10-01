Patriots Sideline Sights and Sounds- Highlights from Week 3

The Patriots released a cool video on Instagram this week. It combines great game highlights from last week's win over the Raiders with the awesome WBLM radio play-by-play from our Bob Socci. The really interesting thing about the video is watching how hyped up the players and coaches are...in an empty stadium. I am amazed that despite having no one in the stands, and Gillette Stadium pretty much silent, that these guys are giving it their all-- like they were playing to a packed house. They. Are. Pros. Take a look and get ready for the Pats to upset the Chiefs on Sunday!

Pregame at 10am. Kickoff at 1pm. Postgame coverage and your phone calls after.

WBLM-Maine's Home for Patriots Football!

Here's the Pats schedule.

· Week 1: vs. MIA Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m.---WIN!!!!

· Week 2: @ SEA Monday, Sept. 20 @ 8:20 p.m. LOSS

· Week 3: vs. LV Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m. WIN!!!!

· Week 4: @ KC Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 5: vs. DEN Sunday, Oct. 11 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 6: BYE

· Week 7: vs. SF Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 8: @ BUF Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 9: @ NYJ Monday, Nov. 9 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 10: vs. BAL Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 11: @ HOU Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 12: vs. ARI Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 13: @ LAC Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 14: @ LAR Thursday, Dec. 10 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 15: @ MIA Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 16: vs. BUF Monday, Dec. 28 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 17: vs. NYJ Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. ET