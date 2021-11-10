Paramedics Deliver Baby Roadside, Caribou, Maine

Caribou Fire and Ambulance

Aroostook County First Responders

We have some of the greatest first responders in the world right here in Aroostook County, Maine. When called on to help people in need, they are there quickly and get the job done.

Whether it’s a fire, medical call, or delivering a baby roadside, you can count on the teams in our local towns and communities.

Baby Delivered Roadside by Caribou Fire and Ambulance

You don’t hear this very often - a crew delivering a baby on the roadside, but it just happened to a unit in Caribou. It’s an amazing story.

Sunday, November 7, 2021, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance were called to a home where a woman was in labor and needed medical attention. Paramedics Eric Dickenson and Ryan Hall were on duty and went to the location on the “far corner of the coverage area.”

After a quick assessment of the situation, Dickenson and Hall prepared the expectant mother for transport to a local hospital.

During the trip in the ambulance, the paramedics saw signs of an imminent delivery. They responded quickly and took action. The ambulance pulled over to a safe place on the side of the road and they began to get ready to deliver the baby.

Congratulations to the Mom & Baby Boy

Needing backup and to assure a safe process, a second crew from the Caribou Fire and Ambulance were called to the scene to assist.

Paramedics John Thornton and Dann Cyr helped to deliver a healthy baby boy on the roadside on the way to the hospital.

A big congratulations to the mother and newborn who were then taken to a local healthcare facility, and are doing fine.

Get our free mobile app

A Birthday to Remember

Way to go to Caribou Fire and Ambulance. A big shout-out to all the paramedics involved - Eric Dickenson, Ryan Hall, John Thornton and Dann Cyr. 

That’s one birthday they’ll never forget.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: Caribou Fire and Ambulance, Paramedics Deliver Baby Roadside
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top