Hay Baler Fire in Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department put out a hay baler fire in Caribou, Maine Thursday evening with assistance from the Maine Forest Rangers.

Field near Van Buren Road also Caught on Fire

The fire spread to surrounding parts of the field in the area of 509 Van Buren Road. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022.

More Fire Crews Dispatched to Assist

Crews were initially responding to what was believed to be a tractor fire. Additional firefighters from Caribou Fire were called in to assist. Officials said the fire was contained within about a half an hour at 5 p.m. Approximately 1,200 gallons of water was needed to extinguish the flames. Authorities did not report any injuries.

Maine Forest Rangers on Scene

The Maine Forest Rangers took over the scene. Rangers uploaded photos to their Facebook that show the location of the hay baler and the area burned around it.

Additional Information and Photos

The Facebook page for the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department also shows photos from firefighters on the scene, as well as the smoke and the field. The photos on the Maine Forest Rangers Facebook page is in the comments section, posted by the department.

