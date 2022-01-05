All Hell Breaks Loose in Hulu’s New ‘Pam and Tommy’ Trailer

Hulu has released the official trailer for Pam & Tommy, the upcoming limited series detailing the relationship between Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, and the fallout from the leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

The series, which premieres with three episodes on Feb. 2, stars Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Sebastian Stan as Lee and Cinderella protagonist Lily James as Anderson. Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the former porn-actor-turned-electrician who stole Lee and Anderson's sex tape from their home and sold it on the nascent World Wide Web.

The Pam & Tommy trailer begins with Anderson sitting down for a deposition, wherein she discusses her relationship with Lee. "I knew he was the drummer for Motley Crue," she says. "I liked his smile. I still do." Lee later tells Anderson that they are "so good together" and can be seen setting up a camera to record their compromising video.

You can watch the trailer below.

Pam & Tommy also stars Nick Offerman as Milton Ingley aka "Uncle Miltie," a pornographic actor, director and producer who obtained the couple's sex tape from Gauthier and helped him sell it online. Set to the tune of Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," Offerman watches the tape and marvels, "This is so private. It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing."

Lee and Anderson famously wed on Feb. 19, 1995, only four days after meeting each other. The couple had two children, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, before divorcing in 1998.

The couple's sex tape became one of the first celebrity internet sex scandals after it was distributed by Internet Entertainment Group, whose founder, Seth Warshavsky, is portrayed in the series by Fred Hechinger. Lee and Anderson filed a copyright-infringement suit against IEG in 1998, which they won in 2002.