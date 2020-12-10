Ozzy Osbourne Tops Ranker’s 2020 Fan-Voted Rock Year-End Lists

Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album will make many a critic's year-end list, but the Prince of Darkness definitely has the fan vote as well. Osbourne fared quite well in Ranker's recently published year-end lists, not only in the rock and metal world but overall.

Music fans worldwide have "up" and "down" voted on the site in a variety of categories. And it should be noted that with over 59,000 votes counted, Osbourne's Ordinary Man topped the Best New Album of 2020 category, besting releases from Alanis Morissette, Niall Horan, Rina Sawayama and Little Big Town.

Ranker also tallied up the Best Rock and Metal Songs of 2020. Osbourne's title track from the Ordinary Man album topped the Best Rock Songs list, followed by Bush's "Flowers on a Grave," Theory of a Deadman's "World Keeps Spinning," Evanescence's "Wasted on You" and Adelitas Way's "Habit"

For Best Metal Songs of 2020, it was Lamb of God's "Memento Mori" taking top honors over Trivium's "Catastrophist," Testament's "Night of the Witch" and "Children of the Next Level" and Bleed From Within's "Into Nothing."

It should be noted that since Ranker tallies fan voting with no end point on their lists, it's possible that the rankings could shift over time. But the rankings above reflect where things stand in each category as of press time.

“Personally, I’m used to attending more than 100 concerts and festivals a year, but with everything that has transpired in 2020, it just wasn’t in the cards,” said Clark Benson, CEO and founder of Ranker. “One thing we can count on through it all, is our unified undying love for music. To quote Louis Armstrong, ‘Music is life itself.’”

To see more of Ranker's 2020 Year-End lists, head here.