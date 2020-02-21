Ozzy Osbourne's brand new solo album Ordinary Man came out earlier today (Feb. 21), and it's full of songs based on real events — including "It's a Raid," featuring rapper Post Malone. Yeah, the song was inspired by a real raid that Osbourne accidentally inflicted upon himself.

"It was, I think, when we were recording [Black Sabbath's] Vol. 4. We rented this house in Bel Air," Osbourne reflected in a new interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard. He recalled there being a variety of substances in the house with them, including a large amount of cocaine.

The house, Osbourne remembers, was incredibly hot, so he pushed a button he thought would turn on the air conditioning. "I press the fucking button, and in about five minutes, four or five cop cars come screaming down the drive. I'm shouting, 'It's a fucking raid!'"

So what did the legendary singer — who's been declared a genetic mutant for his ability to tolerate mass amounts of drugs — do to avoid getting in trouble? Hid in the bathroom and ingested all of it. "I'm going, 'I can't fucking throw this out.'"

"I got cocaine coming out my fucking ears," he joked. "I didn't sleep for four days after that."

Osbourne's storytelling demeanor is pretty hysterical, so watch the video clip below.

That is, however, just one of the things we've learned from the new album. Get the full scoop here.