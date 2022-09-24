Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands First-Ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart

After landing his highest-ever U.K. chart position at No. 2 for the new album Patient Number 9, it turns out Ozzy Osbourne has completely dominated stateside as well, hitting No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and ascending to No. 1 on seven total Billboard charts, including a first-ever on the Top Album Sales chart.

Supported by three pre-release singles — the title track (featuring Jeff Beck), "Degradation Rules" (featuring Tony Iommi) and "Nothing Feels Right" (featuring Zakk Wylde) — and a release day music video for "One of Those Days" (featuring Eric Clapton), Ozzy's 12th studio album built up considerable excitement in recent months, which helped fuel the chart success.

One day before the record dropped, the Prince of Darkness even made a high profile appearance at halftime of the first NFL game of the season, though the TV broadcast barely showed any of the two-song set, which angered quite a lot rock and metal fans.

Billboard reports that Patient Number 9 hit No. 1 on the Top Album Sales Chart (a career first for Osbourne) as well as on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Tastemaker Albums and Vinyl Albums.

The Top Album Sales chart only counts "traditional album sales" into its tallies and in its first week Patient Number 9 sold 52,500 copies. Sitting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the record fell behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti and NAV's Demons Protected By Angels. It also matches the No. 3 debut position achieved by Osbourne's preceding Ordinary Man album, which came out in 2020.

Despite having no tour dates on the books, the 73-year-old Osbourne has been insistent that he wants to return to the stage and tour again after failing to finish his farewell tour which began prior to the pandemic.

