Ozzy Osbourne Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), Ozzy Osbourne shocked the rock world by revealing his recent diagnosis with Parkinson's disease, a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. The news comes after a string of health woes throughout 2019 pushed back the singer's tour dates across the world.

That's what the legendary rocker revealed Tuesday morning in an interview on Good Morning America, speaking to host Robin Roberts. Ozzy's new album Ordinary Man is due out next month, and the "Prince of Darkness" recently mounted an impressive comeback with "Under the Graveyard."

Watch some of Ozzy's GMA interview down toward the bottom of this post.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne told Roberts this week. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

The musician's wife, Sharon Osbourne, added more about the Parkinson's diagnosis. "It's PRKN 2," she said. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's — it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy received the diagnosis with Parkinson's disease last February after he experienced a fall and underwent subsequent surgery. Now, the singer is taking medication for both Parkinson's and nerve pain.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Ordinary Man features appearances from Elton John, Slash and Duff McKagan, among others. Ozzy is also scheduled to hit the road again this year.

Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up on Good Morning America - Jan. 21, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne Talks About His Health Battles on GMA - Jan. 21, 2020