Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Down to Earth by releasing three rare tracks on a special edition version of the classic Ozzy solo album.

Down to Earth was originally released on October 16, 2001, and it features contributors such as Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo and Mike Bordin; it contains powerful rockers such as "Facing Hell" and "Gets Me Through."

The album was Ozzy's eighth solo effort. In the U.S., it went gold in 2001, platinum in 2003. Down to Earth also reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200.

The rare tunes are "No Place for Angels," an acoustic "Dreamer" and the single version of "Gets Me Through.” All three were previously unavailable to stream. But they're now part of the expanded edition of Down to Earth available on digital platforms. Listen below.

Osbourne celebrated the 30th anniversary of his No More Tears with a digital release as well. We hope to see Ozzy continue to celebrate with special releases.

Ozzy Osbourne, Down to Earth (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition)