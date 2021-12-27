Ozzy Osbourne Announces ‘Cryptobatz’ NFT Collection

Ozzy Osbourne has launched his own line of NFTs dubbed Cryptobatz.

The collection features 9,666 non-fungible tokens. As most fans can probably guess, the name is a nod to the infamous moment when Ozzy bit the head off a live bat.

"I've been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own," Osbourne said via statement, alluding to the hugely popular line of Bored Ape NFTs. "Cryptobatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!"

A unique feature to Cryptobatz will allow collectors to spawn additional NFTs by mutating with other products in the user’s digital wallet. Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks and Cryptotoadz are among the project’s collaborators, allowing collectors to create their own "MutantBatz.”

A pre-sale is open now open through the CryptoBatz discord channel, while the NFT on-sale officially begins next month.

Osbourne’s foray into NFTs follows in the footsteps of other notable rockers. Megadeth launched their own line of cryptocurrency, called $MEGA, in early December. Throughout 2021, artists such as Avenged Sevenfold and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park have used NFTs as a means of offering limited edition singles, artwork, experiences and more to their fans. Meanwhile, Kings of Leon became the first group to distribute an album as an NFT with the release of When You See Yourself in March.