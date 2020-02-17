Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour to Pursue Medical Treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel his entire 2020 tour in order to seek additional medical treatments.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," the solo and Black Sabbath star said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks."

Osbourne launched the No More Tours 2 trek in April 2018. The tour has been repeatedly postponed, however, due to a series of injuries and health issues. In January, the singer revealed that he has been battling Parkinson's disease since 2003.

Before today, Osbourne still hoped the tour would resume as scheduled on May 27 in Atlanta, Ga. "If I'm well enough, I'll work towards it," he previously said. "I'm having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I'm trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery's not easy."

A month later, Osbourne decided to err on the side of caution in consideration of ticket buyers who have already dealt with rescheduled tour dates. "I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans," Osbourne said in a statement tonight. "I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

As noted above, fans who purchased No More Tours 2 tickets will have initial access to tickets when Osbourne's next tour is announced. Ordinary Man, his first solo studio album in a decade, is still set for release on Friday.