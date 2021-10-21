Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Confirm Biopic

A new movie centering on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is currently in the works.

The untitled, biopic-style film, which will focus on the couple's decades-long relationship, is being developed by PolyGram Entertainment, the movie and television sector of Universal Music Group. It's also being produced by two of the Osbourne's children, Aimee and Jack, via Osbourne Media.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous, but it was our undying love that kept us together,” Sharon Osbourne said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and PolyGram to bring our story to the screen.”

In September 2020, the video for Ozzy's 2019 single "Under the Graveyard," which depicted Sharon attempting to help Ozzy back on his feet after his firing from Black Sabbath, had given fans a clue as to the direction of the movie. "We are striving to make it gritty, real," Jack Osbourne said at the time. "We’re certainly going to do our best to do it justice."

According to Sharon, the upcoming Osbourne film, which does not have a release date yet, will be true to history — even if that history involves portraying the harsher side of her and Ozzy's relationship over the years. “People are going to watch it and go, ‘This isn’t allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film,'" Sharon said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, noting that the worst of their fights ceased many years ago.

“But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile. You grow. You grow to a stage where it sickens you. You grow to a stage where it physically makes you sick … but when you're young and, you know, you're fighting the world, it's different."

Lee Hall, the writer of the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman, is contributing the script for the project. The music of Black Sabbath will be used, along with material from Osbourne's solo catalog.

Recent projects from PolyGram Entertainment have included documentaries The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?, directed by Frank Marshall, and Todd Haynes' The Velvet Underground. Also in the works is a Kiss biopic directed by Joachim Ronning.