Oxford Casino Hotel Closes Until Further Notice

An email to Oxford Casino patrons went out Monday that effective at noon, Oxford Casino Hotel is closed until further notice in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the email, Vice President and General Manager Jack Sours states in the email that the difficult decision was made because the safety and health of guests and staff is their primary concern.

You can read the full text of the email and follow Oxford Casino Hotel on Facebook for the latest updates.

In the best interest of our guests, employees and the community around us amid public health concerns regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, Oxford Casino Hotel has made the difficult decision to voluntarily suspend operations, effective Monday, March 16 at Noon, until further notice. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Oxford Casino Hotel. We sincerely apologize for this abrupt notice and any inconvenience it may cause.

The safety and health of our guests, team members, and the protection of our entire community remains our primary concern at Oxford Casino Hotel. With a heightened awareness of the ongoing developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are monitoring the situation with steadfast vigilance thanks to resources provided by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control as well as public health officials and experts.

Oxford Casino Hotel is committed to providing a safe and comfortable experience for our guests and will look forward to returning to full operation when authorities determine it is appropriate to do so. We will continue normal payroll for team members during the fourteen-day suspension and we are grateful for their commitment to our company and our guests during these uncertain times.

For the most current updates please follow us on the Oxford Casino Hotel Facebook page. We look forward to welcoming you back.

Jack Sours

Vice President & General Manager