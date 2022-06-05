There's sad news to report as original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died. The news was confirmed by Bon Jovi, who shared the news of his passing via their social media in a tribute to the musician. Details surrounding the cause of Such's death were not provided

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original," said a statement on the band's social media. "As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him. He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."

Such officially exited the band in 1994, marking their first significant change since the band began. Hugh McDonald, who had previously performed with the band on "Runaway," became the unofficial replacement, before being confirmed as a full-time member in 2016.

At the time, Jon Bon Jovi stated, "Of course it hurts. But I learned to accept and respect it. The fact that I'm a workaholic, studio in, studio out, stage on, stage off, want to be dealing with music day and night, doesn't mean everyone else has to adjust to that pace. Alec wanted to quit for a while now, so it didn't come as a complete surprise."

Such is credited on the band's self-titled debut in 1984, as well as 7800° Fahrenheit in 1985, the breakout Slippery When Wet in 1986, New Jersey in 1988 and 1992's Keep the Faith.

The bassist was with the band in 2018 when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Our condolences to Such's family and to the extended Bon Jovi family.