One Person Died in Maine Fire and One Person Escaped
A 25-year-old man died in a RV fire early Tuesday morning in Windsor.
One Person Died and One Escaped the Fire
The Windsor Fire Department responded to 762 Ridge Road around 12:40 am and determined that Payson Viles died in the fire. Another person escaped the fire with minor injuries.
Man Died in a Camper Trailer
“The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Payson Viles who was discovered in a camper trailer (RV) located on the property,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Fire Investigation Ongoing
The remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and processing the scene.
Police: No Foul Play Suspected
“There is no indication of foul play at this time.,” said Moss.
Assisting Agencies and Departments
Multiple departments assisted including the Whitefield, Jefferson and Somerville Fire Departments, Windsor and Delta Rescue and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.
