Aerosmith Coming to Bangor, Maine

One of the biggest shows of the summer is confirmed and it’s going to be huge. Aerosmith is coming to Bangor, Maine for the first time since 1984.

Concert Info

The legendary band will hit the Maine Savings Amphitheater stage on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The show is only one of two concerts in New England for the band this year. The other concert is at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Old School Aerosmith in Maine

Flashback to September 30, 1973 when Aerosmith came to the University of Maine in Gorham and played in the school’s gym. Check out the live audio from the show.

How to Get Tickets

There are a couple ways for you to get tickets. First, get in on the presale and grab your advance tickets with Ticketmaster on Thursday, April 28. Sales start at 10 a.m. (EST) and go most of the day until 10 p.m. The presale code is DREAM ON.

You can also buy tickets to the show on Friday, April 29 when general sales open to the public at 10 a.m. For more information got to Waterfront Concerts.

Giving Away Tickets on 101.9 The Rock

