One Man Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
One man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in New Gloucester. The collision happened on Intervale Road around 5:30 pm.
Two Cars Hit in Pizza Shop Parking Lot
Police said two of the cars hit were parked at the Interval Pizza shop. A car further down the road was also hit, according to WGME News.
Two People Transported to the Hospital
One male passenger was taken to the hospital. Police did not release additional information about the injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Ongoing Crash Investigation
Officials did not release more details about the crash as the investigation remains open.
- ALSO READ: Police Identified Body Found Near Otter Brook in Caribou, Maine
- READ MORE: Crews Battled House Fire for Seven Hours in Caribou, Maine
LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII
Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks.
LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.