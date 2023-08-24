One Man Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

One man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in New Gloucester. The collision happened on Intervale Road around 5:30 pm.

Two Cars Hit in Pizza Shop Parking Lot

Police said two of the cars hit were parked at the Interval Pizza shop. A car further down the road was also hit, according to WGME News.

Two People Transported to the Hospital

One male passenger was taken to the hospital. Police did not release additional information about the injuries. No other injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Houlton Man Arrested for OUI after Police Pursuit

Ongoing Crash Investigation

Officials did not release more details about the crash as the investigation remains open.

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks.