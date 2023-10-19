One Man Died and One Injured after Head-On Collision in Maine
A 54-year-old man died and a 49-year-old man was seriously injured in a head-on collision Wednesday night on the Falmouth Spur.
One Man Died after Head-On Collision
Raymond Giard III of Nashua, New Hampshire crashed with 49-year-old Charles Jack from Poland around 8:10 pm in Falmouth.
Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road
The Maine State Police said Giard III was driving on the wrong side of the road in his black Chevy Silverado when he collided head-on with Jack in a silver Honda CRV.
Driver Died at the Scene
Giard was pronounced dead at the scene and Jack had serious but non-life threatening injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Police: Alcohol is Believed to be a Factor
Moss said “the investigation is ongoing but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.”
Crashed on the Ramp Area of Spur
The location of the crash was on the east end of the spur on the ramp area which is not a divided highway.
Law Enforcement and First Responders
Assisting the Maine State Police was the Falmouth Fire Department and Falmouth Police Department.
- READ MORE: Two Maine Teens Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Stolen Firearm
- ALSO READ: A Maine Man and Two Women Arrested for Drug Possession
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein
WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy