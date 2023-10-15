One Person Trapped and Two Seriously Injured after Head-On Collision
One person was trapped and two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on Auburn Road in Turner on Friday.
Passenger Trapped after Head-On Collision
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Disanto of Upton Massachusetts crossed the centerline and collided with Tony Snow of Norridgewock, Maine. Both vehicles had one passenger.
Passenger Trapped in Vehicle after Roll Over
“Snow was traveling south while Disanto was traveling north. Disanto’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Snow’s vehicle head-on. The force of the crash caused Snow’s vehicle to roll over," said the Sheriff’s Office.
Two People Taken to the Hospital with Injuries
The passenger in Disanto’s vehicle was extracted and taken to Central Maine Medical Center with hip and arm injuries. Snow was taken to CMMC with neck injuries.
Police: Driver Distracted by Dogs in the Vehicle
“Preliminary investigation shows that Disanto was distracted at the time of the crash by several dogs inside the vehicle,” said the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
