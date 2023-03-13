One-Act Play Results and All-Festival Casts and Judge’s Commendations

The 2023 Regional One-Act Plays were held this past weekend at 8 locations throughout the state! The winners of the Regionals will advance to the State Finals, which will be held the weekend of March 24-25 with Class A at Lawrence High School and Class B at Ellsworth High School.

Here are the winners and All-Festival Casts and Judge's Commendations for the Regionals in Brewer, MDI, Skowhegan and Stearns. To see all the results click HERE. Congratulations to all, and best of luck to all competing in the State Finals.

Brewer Regional

Class A Finalist - Brewer High School Class A Runner-up - Erskine Academy

Class B Finalist - Central High School Class B Runner-up - Maine Central Institute

All Festival Cast

Brewer High School Exploring Murder Daphne Pilsbury Charlotte Morelli Brewer High School Exploring Murder Mrs. Wells-Hastings Emma Look Brewer High School Exploring Murder Inspector Hedley Jahfari Maddo Central High School Shuddersome: Tales of Poe Young Laynee Cohen Erskine Academy Swan Lake Odette Dinah Lemelin Erskine Academy Swan Lake Von Rothbart Malachi Lowery Foxcroft Academy All I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder Mystery Stage Manager Evalyn Fisk Foxcroft Academy All I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder Mystery Peace Actor and Original Saxophone Gray Farmer Maine Central Institute Blue Stockings Carolyn Addison Sophia Smith Messalonskee High School The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Tarry Town Ensemble Member Emma Lavenson Messalonskee High School The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Ichabod Crane Paige Lenfestey Mount View High School How to Kill a Mockingbird Dusty Erika Hanks Mount View High School How to Kill a Mockingbird Jamie Evan Aspinall Presque Isle High School She Was Only a Farmer's Daughter Millie Spivens Zoey Viollette Waterville Senior High School Steel Magnolias Truvy Jones Delaney Doe Waterville Senior High School Steel Magnolias Ouiser Boudreax Luka Burdin Special Commendations School Awarded For Awarded To Brewer High School Stage Management Ashley Stanton Brewer High School Lighting & Sound Colin Kimball Brewer High School Exceptional Ensemble Entire Cast & Crew Central High School Shudder Ensemble Brye Clark Central High School Shudder Ensemble Kadence Dow Central High School Shudder Ensemble Landon Jackson Central High School Shudder Ensemble Lily Ainsworth Central High School Lighting Ryan St. Peter Central High School Shudder Ensemble Sadie Nutter Erskine Academy Swan Ensemble Ava Lemelin Erskine Academy Sound Design Bryce Boody Erskine Academy Student Direction Damon Wilson Erskine Academy Original Student Script Damon Wilson Erskine Academy Costume Design & Quickchange Magic Damon Wilson Erskine Academy Original Student Script Dinah Lemelin Erskine Academy Student Direction Dinah Lemelin Erskine Academy Student Dance Choreography Dinah Lemelin Erskine Academy Swan Ensemble Eleanor Maranda Erskine Academy Swan Ensemble Hannah Ratcliff Erskine Academy Swan Ensemble Julia Booth Erskine Academy Swan Ensemble Kaleigh Voyles Erskine Academy Swan Ensemble Loralei Frandsen Erskine Academy Fight Coreography Duet Malachi Lowery Erskine Academy Fight Coreography Duet Sophie Pilotte Foxcroft Academy For Stage & Cue by Cue Called Show Jason Rhoda Maine Central Institute Set Design/Props/Costumes/Hair MCI Technical Theatre Class Messalonskee High School Lighting Atlas Petrillo Messalonskee High School Stage Management and Cue by Cue Called Show Emma Wiswell Messalonskee High School Original Student Music Matthew Stubenrod Mount View High School Costume & Prop Design Erika Hanks Mount View High School Exceptional Ensemble Erika Hanks Mount View High School Exceptional Ensemble Evan Aspinal Mount View High School Exceptional Ensemble Maddy Oliver Mount View High School Exceptional Ensemble Mary Macary Mount View High School Exceptional Ensemble Taylor Stewart Presque Isle High School Sound Kelsey Caron Presque Isle High School Art & Stage Design Marigan McBreairty Waterville Senior High School Stage Management & Cue to Cue Called Show Louis Williams

MDI Regional



Class A Finalist - Mount Desert Island High School Class A Runner-up - Hermon High School

Class B Finalist - Ellsworth High School Class B Runner-up - Bucksport High School

All Festival Cast

School Show Awarded For Awarded To Belfast Area High School The Cave The Searcher Annabelle Lisa Belfast Area High School The Cave The Sayer Connor Bowles Belfast Area High School The Cave The Warrior Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin Bucksport High School No Problem Melissa Brenna Converse Bucksport High School No Problem Jennifer Iris Danforth Deer Isle-Stonington High School Bobby Wilson Can Eat His Own Face Bobby Wilson Anthony Adams Deer Isle-Stonington High School Bobby Wilson Can Eat His Own Face Wendy Brooklyn Jones Deer Isle-Stonington High School Bobby Wilson Can Eat His Own Face Knob Elliot Burrin Edward Little High School A Deep, Poetic Journey Into Something Dan Dyllan St. Peter Edward Little High School A Deep, Poetic Journey Into Something Jane Sommer Russell Ellsworth High School Maria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's Queen Marie Antoinette Audri Goold Ellsworth High School Maria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's Queen Axel VonFersen Felix Markosian Ellsworth High School Maria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's Queen The Jacobin Pine Hanson Hermon High School Shuddersome: Tales of Poe RAVEN Ellie Allmon Hermon High School Shuddersome: Tales of Poe YOUNG James Jennings Mount Desert Island High School Orlando Sasha Alifair Durand Mount Desert Island High School Orlando Queen Elizabeth I Eva Crikelair Mount Desert Island High School Orlando Orlando Ly Dillon Searsport District High School Paper or Plastic: The Ice Storm Carl Bay Nadeau Searsport District High School Paper or Plastic: The Ice Storm In-Store Announcer Connor Courtney Special Commendations School Awarded For Awarded To Belfast Area High School Ensemble (1 of 3) Deavyn O'Donovan, Jane Bluhm, Willa Bywater, Miles Mailloux, McKenzie Black Belfast Area High School Ensemble (3 of 3) Marina Bannister, Scarlette Peebles, Annabelle Lisa, Connor Bowles Belfast Area High School Ensemble (2 of 3) Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin, Eliot Andrews, Savannah Springer, Maiara Rebodao, Reilly Newton Bucksport High School Ensemble Iris Danforth, Meg Morrison, Tyler West, Cameron Evans, Brenna Converse, Paige Bowden Deer Isle-Stonington High School Set Design/Construction Elliot Burrin Deer Isle-Stonington High School Set Design/Painting Taylor Wiberg Edward Little High School Set Conceptualization Quinn Donahue, Madeleine DuBois, Anja Wight, Alyssa Gallant, Nora Condit, Mackenzie Finnegan Ellsworth High School Stage Crew Leif Ford, Elizabeth Ford, Emily Carber, Carter Kennedy Ellsworth High School Stage Crew Maeve Rodgers, Emily Gagnon, Marshall Woods Ellsworth High School Stage Crew Riley Wescott, Finley Harmon, Madilyn Hagney, Rakeleigh Keeney Hermon High School Masks and Costume Design Hermon High School Theatre Students Hermon High School Ensemble (2 of 3) Isabella Ingalls, James Jennings, Ryan McNally, Sophie Peterson, Alivia Putnam Hermon High School Ensemble (3 of 3) Kristany Raymond, Devyn Robinson, Cole Willis Hermon High School Ensemble (1 of 3) Tristen Allen, Ellie Allmon, Kali Alexander, Hailey Brown, Stirling Hall Mount Desert Island High School Excellence in Tech (3 of 4) Brooke Stevens, Ila Boatright, Mabel Bureau, Ashlin Hogdon-Marsh Mount Desert Island High School Excellence in Tech (1 of 4) Bryce MacGregor, Isa Raven, Tessa Sanborn, Griffin Dubé Mount Desert Island High School Excellence in Tech (4 of 4) Cayla Swanberg, Richard Miller Mount Desert Island High School Ensemble (3 of 3) Esperanza Evsikova, Owen Moses, Adam Losquadro, Isabelle Peterson, Tessa Sanborn, Fred Sebelin Mount Desert Island High School Excellence in Tech (2 of 4) Fred Sebelin, Meredith Cook, Avery Preston-Schreck, Katie Horton Mount Desert Island High School Sound Design and Operators Grace Weed, Aidan Fisichella, Cassie Carter, Bri Swanberg Mount Desert Island High School Ensemble (1 of 3) Hayden Braun, Graham Carter, Eva Crikelair, Rex DeMuro Mount Desert Island High School Ensemble (2 of 3) Ruby DeMuro, Grifin Dubé, Alifair Durand, Per Lisy Searsport District High School Props Props

Skowhegan Regional

Class A Finalist - Skowhegan Area High School Class A Runner-up - Lawrence High School

Class B Finalist - Monmouth Academy Class B Runner-up - Carrabec High School

All Festival Cast

Carrabec High School Ghosts in the Machine (One-Act Version) Personification of Role Sascha Evans Carrabec High School Ghosts in the Machine (One-Act Version) Characterization Willow Page Lawrence High School The Yellow Boat Joy - Depth of Character Alexis Williams Lawrence High School The Yellow Boat Benjamin - Authentic Portrayal of Child Carolyn Phelps Scholz Leavitt Area High School Unturned Stone Character Versitility Austin Poulin Leavitt Area High School Unturned Stone Embodiment of Character Julia Groover Madison Area High School Posi-chip Poker Heidi - Text Interpretation Natalie Haley Monmouth Academy Ladies' Man Angelique - Elegant Prima Role MacKenna Cote Monmouth Academy Ladies' Man Valentine - Ingenue Role Reilly McCabe Mount Blue High School One and Done Energy of Character Liam Dorr Mount Blue High School One and Done Supporting Role Reese Rackliff Skowhegan Area High School Almost, Maine Gayle - Timing Carolyn Snowman Skowhegan Area High School Almost, Maine Jimmy and Steve - Character Deleniation Jaxson Longyear Spruce Mountain High School The Blue and the Grey Darren - Deliver of Line Ethan Carleton Spruce Mountain High School The Blue and the Grey Charlie - Narration/Storytelling Lily Bailey Winslow High School Booby Trap Soldier - Acting in a restrictive environment Dylon Brouchard Winslow High School Booby Trap Corporal Wagoner - Comedic Timing Emma Barry-Spaulding Special Commendations School Awarded For Awarded To Carrabec High School Gestures and Body Language Carrabec Cast Lawrence High School Choral Ensemble Aurora Sherman, Sarah Southwick, Jorja Poulin, and Colby Lewis Lawrence High School Prop Design Jenna Gaudette, MacKenzy Greene, Skylah Reid, Noah Young Leavitt Area High School Cohesive Ensemble Leavitt Cast Madison Area High School Set Design Cast/Crew Madison Area High School Problem Solving Ensemble Madison Area Memorial High School Cast/Crew Monmouth Academy Hair and Makeup Megan Burnham and Abrianna White Monmouth Academy Dumb Show On Stage Crew Mount Blue High School Written Play Finch Webster Skowhegan Area High School Sound Design Makaya Molley Skowhegan Area High School Seamless Scene Transitions Run Crew - Olivia Grant, John Robinson, Emily Seymour Spruce Mountain High School Percussion Ensemble Student Cast Winslow High School Sound Moira Bevan and Waverly O'Toole Winslow High School Lights Morgan Strassberg-Bersani and Bianca Akoa

Stearns Regional

Class B Finalist - Unified Performing Arts-Stearns/Schenck

Class B Finalist - Fort Kent Community High School

Class B Runner-up - Houlton High School

All Festival Cast