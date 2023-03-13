One-Act Play Results and All-Festival Casts and Judge&#8217;s Commendations

One-Act Play Results and All-Festival Casts and Judge’s Commendations

Gino Santa Maria

The 2023 Regional One-Act Plays were held this past weekend at 8 locations throughout the state! The winners of the Regionals will advance to the State Finals, which will be held the weekend of March 24-25 with Class A at Lawrence High School and Class B at Ellsworth High School.

Here are the winners and All-Festival Casts and Judge's Commendations for the Regionals in Brewer, MDI, Skowhegan and Stearns. To see all the results click HERE. Congratulations to all, and best of luck to all competing in the State Finals.

Brewer Regional

Class A Finalist - Brewer High School
Class A Runner-up - Erskine Academy
Class B Finalist - Central High School
Class B Runner-up - Maine Central Institute

All Festival Cast

Brewer High SchoolExploring MurderDaphne PilsburyCharlotte Morelli
Brewer High SchoolExploring MurderMrs. Wells-HastingsEmma Look
Brewer High SchoolExploring MurderInspector HedleyJahfari Maddo
Central High SchoolShuddersome: Tales of PoeYoungLaynee Cohen
Erskine AcademySwan LakeOdetteDinah Lemelin
Erskine AcademySwan LakeVon RothbartMalachi Lowery
Foxcroft AcademyAll I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder MysteryStage ManagerEvalyn Fisk
Foxcroft AcademyAll I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder MysteryPeace Actor and Original SaxophoneGray Farmer
Maine Central InstituteBlue StockingsCarolyn AddisonSophia Smith
Messalonskee High SchoolThe Legend of Sleepy HollowTarry Town Ensemble MemberEmma Lavenson
Messalonskee High SchoolThe Legend of Sleepy HollowIchabod CranePaige Lenfestey
Mount View High SchoolHow to Kill a MockingbirdDustyErika Hanks
Mount View High SchoolHow to Kill a MockingbirdJamieEvan Aspinall
Presque Isle High SchoolShe Was Only a Farmer's DaughterMillie SpivensZoey Viollette
Waterville Senior High SchoolSteel MagnoliasTruvy JonesDelaney Doe
Waterville Senior High SchoolSteel MagnoliasOuiser BoudreaxLuka Burdin
Special Commendations
SchoolAwarded ForAwarded To
Brewer High SchoolStage ManagementAshley Stanton
Brewer High SchoolLighting & SoundColin Kimball
Brewer High SchoolExceptional EnsembleEntire Cast & Crew
Central High SchoolShudder EnsembleBrye Clark
Central High SchoolShudder EnsembleKadence Dow
Central High SchoolShudder EnsembleLandon Jackson
Central High SchoolShudder EnsembleLily Ainsworth
Central High SchoolLightingRyan St. Peter
Central High SchoolShudder EnsembleSadie Nutter
Erskine AcademySwan EnsembleAva Lemelin
Erskine AcademySound DesignBryce Boody
Erskine AcademyStudent DirectionDamon Wilson
Erskine AcademyOriginal Student ScriptDamon Wilson
Erskine AcademyCostume Design & Quickchange MagicDamon Wilson
Erskine AcademyOriginal Student ScriptDinah Lemelin
Erskine AcademyStudent DirectionDinah Lemelin
Erskine AcademyStudent Dance ChoreographyDinah Lemelin
Erskine AcademySwan EnsembleEleanor Maranda
Erskine AcademySwan EnsembleHannah Ratcliff
Erskine AcademySwan EnsembleJulia Booth
Erskine AcademySwan EnsembleKaleigh Voyles
Erskine AcademySwan EnsembleLoralei Frandsen
Erskine AcademyFight Coreography DuetMalachi Lowery
Erskine AcademyFight Coreography DuetSophie Pilotte
Foxcroft AcademyFor Stage & Cue by Cue Called ShowJason Rhoda
Maine Central InstituteSet Design/Props/Costumes/HairMCI Technical Theatre Class
Messalonskee High SchoolLightingAtlas Petrillo
Messalonskee High SchoolStage Management and Cue by Cue Called ShowEmma Wiswell
Messalonskee High SchoolOriginal Student MusicMatthew Stubenrod
Mount View High SchoolCostume & Prop DesignErika Hanks
Mount View High SchoolExceptional EnsembleErika Hanks
Mount View High SchoolExceptional EnsembleEvan Aspinal
Mount View High SchoolExceptional EnsembleMaddy Oliver
Mount View High SchoolExceptional EnsembleMary Macary
Mount View High SchoolExceptional EnsembleTaylor Stewart
Presque Isle High SchoolSoundKelsey Caron
Presque Isle High SchoolArt & Stage DesignMarigan McBreairty
Waterville Senior High SchoolStage Management & Cue to Cue Called ShowLouis Williams

MDI Regional

Class A Finalist - Mount Desert Island High School
Class A Runner-up - Hermon High School
Class B Finalist - Ellsworth High School
Class B Runner-up - Bucksport High School

All Festival Cast

SchoolShowAwarded ForAwarded To
Belfast Area High SchoolThe CaveThe SearcherAnnabelle Lisa
Belfast Area High SchoolThe CaveThe SayerConnor Bowles
Belfast Area High SchoolThe CaveThe WarriorMirabelle Kutsy-Durbin
Bucksport High SchoolNo ProblemMelissaBrenna Converse
Bucksport High SchoolNo ProblemJenniferIris Danforth
Deer Isle-Stonington High SchoolBobby Wilson Can Eat His Own FaceBobby WilsonAnthony Adams
Deer Isle-Stonington High SchoolBobby Wilson Can Eat His Own FaceWendyBrooklyn Jones
Deer Isle-Stonington High SchoolBobby Wilson Can Eat His Own FaceKnobElliot Burrin
Edward Little High SchoolA Deep, Poetic Journey Into SomethingDanDyllan St. Peter
Edward Little High SchoolA Deep, Poetic Journey Into SomethingJaneSommer Russell
Ellsworth High SchoolMaria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's QueenMarie AntoinetteAudri Goold
Ellsworth High SchoolMaria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's QueenAxel VonFersenFelix Markosian
Ellsworth High SchoolMaria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's QueenThe JacobinPine Hanson
Hermon High SchoolShuddersome: Tales of PoeRAVENEllie Allmon
Hermon High SchoolShuddersome: Tales of PoeYOUNGJames Jennings
Mount Desert Island High SchoolOrlandoSashaAlifair Durand
Mount Desert Island High SchoolOrlandoQueen Elizabeth IEva Crikelair
Mount Desert Island High SchoolOrlandoOrlandoLy Dillon
Searsport District High SchoolPaper or Plastic: The Ice StormCarlBay Nadeau
Searsport District High SchoolPaper or Plastic: The Ice StormIn-Store AnnouncerConnor Courtney
Special Commendations
SchoolAwarded ForAwarded To
Belfast Area High SchoolEnsemble (1 of 3)
Deavyn O'Donovan, Jane Bluhm, Willa Bywater, Miles Mailloux, McKenzie Black
Belfast Area High SchoolEnsemble (3 of 3)
Marina Bannister, Scarlette Peebles, Annabelle Lisa, Connor Bowles
Belfast Area High SchoolEnsemble (2 of 3)
Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin, Eliot Andrews, Savannah Springer, Maiara Rebodao, Reilly Newton
Bucksport High SchoolEnsemble
Iris Danforth, Meg Morrison, Tyler West, Cameron Evans, Brenna Converse, Paige Bowden
Deer Isle-Stonington High SchoolSet Design/ConstructionElliot Burrin
Deer Isle-Stonington High SchoolSet Design/PaintingTaylor Wiberg
Edward Little High SchoolSet Conceptualization
Quinn Donahue, Madeleine DuBois, Anja Wight, Alyssa Gallant, Nora Condit, Mackenzie Finnegan
Ellsworth High SchoolStage CrewLeif Ford, Elizabeth Ford, Emily Carber, Carter Kennedy
Ellsworth High SchoolStage CrewMaeve Rodgers, Emily Gagnon, Marshall Woods
Ellsworth High SchoolStage Crew
Riley Wescott, Finley Harmon, Madilyn Hagney, Rakeleigh Keeney
Hermon High SchoolMasks and Costume DesignHermon High School Theatre Students
Hermon High SchoolEnsemble (2 of 3)
Isabella Ingalls, James Jennings, Ryan McNally, Sophie Peterson, Alivia Putnam
Hermon High SchoolEnsemble (3 of 3)Kristany Raymond, Devyn Robinson, Cole Willis
Hermon High SchoolEnsemble (1 of 3)
Tristen Allen, Ellie Allmon, Kali Alexander, Hailey Brown, Stirling Hall
Mount Desert Island High SchoolExcellence in Tech (3 of 4)
Brooke Stevens, Ila Boatright, Mabel Bureau, Ashlin Hogdon-Marsh
Mount Desert Island High SchoolExcellence in Tech (1 of 4)Bryce MacGregor, Isa Raven, Tessa Sanborn, Griffin Dubé
Mount Desert Island High SchoolExcellence in Tech (4 of 4)Cayla Swanberg, Richard Miller
Mount Desert Island High SchoolEnsemble (3 of 3)
Esperanza Evsikova, Owen Moses, Adam Losquadro, Isabelle Peterson, Tessa Sanborn, Fred Sebelin
Mount Desert Island High SchoolExcellence in Tech (2 of 4)
Fred Sebelin, Meredith Cook, Avery Preston-Schreck, Katie Horton
Mount Desert Island High SchoolSound Design and Operators
Grace Weed, Aidan Fisichella, Cassie Carter, Bri Swanberg
Mount Desert Island High SchoolEnsemble (1 of 3)
Hayden Braun, Graham Carter, Eva Crikelair, Rex DeMuro
Mount Desert Island High SchoolEnsemble (2 of 3)Ruby DeMuro, Grifin Dubé, Alifair Durand, Per Lisy
Searsport District High SchoolPropsProps

Skowhegan Regional

Class A Finalist - Skowhegan Area High School
Class A Runner-up - Lawrence High School
Class B Finalist - Monmouth Academy
Class B Runner-up - Carrabec High School
All Festival Cast
Carrabec High SchoolGhosts in the Machine (One-Act Version)Personification of RoleSascha Evans
Carrabec High SchoolGhosts in the Machine (One-Act Version)CharacterizationWillow Page
Lawrence High SchoolThe Yellow BoatJoy - Depth of CharacterAlexis Williams
Lawrence High SchoolThe Yellow BoatBenjamin - Authentic Portrayal of ChildCarolyn Phelps Scholz
Leavitt Area High SchoolUnturned StoneCharacter VersitilityAustin Poulin
Leavitt Area High SchoolUnturned StoneEmbodiment of CharacterJulia Groover
Madison Area High SchoolPosi-chip PokerHeidi - Text InterpretationNatalie Haley
Monmouth AcademyLadies' ManAngelique - Elegant Prima RoleMacKenna Cote
Monmouth AcademyLadies' ManValentine - Ingenue RoleReilly McCabe
Mount Blue High SchoolOne and DoneEnergy of CharacterLiam Dorr
Mount Blue High SchoolOne and DoneSupporting RoleReese Rackliff
Skowhegan Area High SchoolAlmost, MaineGayle - TimingCarolyn Snowman
Skowhegan Area High SchoolAlmost, MaineJimmy and Steve - Character DeleniationJaxson Longyear
Spruce Mountain High SchoolThe Blue and the GreyDarren - Deliver of LineEthan Carleton
Spruce Mountain High SchoolThe Blue and the GreyCharlie - Narration/StorytellingLily Bailey
Winslow High SchoolBooby TrapSoldier - Acting in a restrictive environmentDylon Brouchard
Winslow High SchoolBooby TrapCorporal Wagoner - Comedic TimingEmma Barry-Spaulding
Special Commendations
SchoolAwarded ForAwarded To
Carrabec High SchoolGestures and Body LanguageCarrabec Cast
Lawrence High SchoolChoral EnsembleAurora Sherman, Sarah Southwick, Jorja Poulin, and Colby Lewis
Lawrence High SchoolProp DesignJenna Gaudette, MacKenzy Greene, Skylah Reid, Noah Young
Leavitt Area High SchoolCohesive EnsembleLeavitt Cast
Madison Area High SchoolSet DesignCast/Crew
Madison Area High SchoolProblem Solving EnsembleMadison Area Memorial High School Cast/Crew
Monmouth AcademyHair and MakeupMegan Burnham and Abrianna White
Monmouth AcademyDumb ShowOn Stage Crew
Mount Blue High SchoolWritten PlayFinch Webster
Skowhegan Area High SchoolSound DesignMakaya Molley
Skowhegan Area High SchoolSeamless Scene TransitionsRun Crew - Olivia Grant, John Robinson, Emily Seymour
Spruce Mountain High SchoolPercussion EnsembleStudent Cast
Winslow High SchoolSoundMoira Bevan and Waverly O'Toole
Winslow High SchoolLightsMorgan Strassberg-Bersani and Bianca Akoa

Stearns Regional

Class B Finalist - Unified Performing Arts-Stearns/Schenck
Class B Finalist - Fort Kent Community High School
Class B Runner-up - Houlton High School
All Festival Cast
SchoolShowAwarded ForAwarded To
Fort Kent Community High SchoolBoom BoxOlorin Braun
Fort Kent Community High SchoolBoom BoxSadie Cairns
Fort Kent Community High SchoolBoom BoxSadie Pelletier
Houlton High SchoolThe TreeHannah Duchesneau
Houlton High SchoolThe TreeNick Hardy
Old Town High SchoolPandora and the Sickle MoonAbigail Richmond
Old Town High SchoolPandora and the Sickle MoonLily Betters
Orono High SchoolWaitingPatrick Howorth
Piscataquis Community High SchoolTongues of FireGavin Richards
Stearns High SchoolAnd Then There Was One-A SpoofAbby Sanders
Stearns High SchoolAnd Then There Was One-A SpoofAshton Walton
Stearns High SchoolAnd Then There Was One-A SpoofEva Blanchette
Stearns High SchoolAnd Then There Was One-A SpoofVictoria Blanchette
Special Commendations
SchoolAwarded ForAwarded To
Fort Kent Community High SchoolOutstanding SetAll
Fort Kent Community High SchoolOutstanding LightingAll
Old Town High SchoolOutstanding CostumesAll
Stearns High SchoolEnsemble CastAll
Stearns High SchoolOutstanding SoundAll 
Filed Under: Bangor News
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From