One-Act Play Results and All-Festival Casts and Judge’s Commendations
The 2023 Regional One-Act Plays were held this past weekend at 8 locations throughout the state! The winners of the Regionals will advance to the State Finals, which will be held the weekend of March 24-25 with Class A at Lawrence High School and Class B at Ellsworth High School.
Here are the winners and All-Festival Casts and Judge's Commendations for the Regionals in Brewer, MDI, Skowhegan and Stearns. To see all the results click HERE. Congratulations to all, and best of luck to all competing in the State Finals.
Brewer Regional
Class A Finalist - Brewer High School
Class A Runner-up - Erskine Academy
Class B Finalist - Central High School
Class B Runner-up - Maine Central Institute
All Festival Cast
|Brewer High School
|Exploring Murder
|Daphne Pilsbury
|Charlotte Morelli
|Brewer High School
|Exploring Murder
|Mrs. Wells-Hastings
|Emma Look
|Brewer High School
|Exploring Murder
|Inspector Hedley
|Jahfari Maddo
|Central High School
|Shuddersome: Tales of Poe
|Young
|Laynee Cohen
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Lake
|Odette
|Dinah Lemelin
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Lake
|Von Rothbart
|Malachi Lowery
|Foxcroft Academy
|All I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder Mystery
|Stage Manager
|Evalyn Fisk
|Foxcroft Academy
|All I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder Mystery
|Peace Actor and Original Saxophone
|Gray Farmer
|Maine Central Institute
|Blue Stockings
|Carolyn Addison
|Sophia Smith
|Messalonskee High School
|The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
|Tarry Town Ensemble Member
|Emma Lavenson
|Messalonskee High School
|The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
|Ichabod Crane
|Paige Lenfestey
|Mount View High School
|How to Kill a Mockingbird
|Dusty
|Erika Hanks
|Mount View High School
|How to Kill a Mockingbird
|Jamie
|Evan Aspinall
|Presque Isle High School
|She Was Only a Farmer's Daughter
|Millie Spivens
|Zoey Viollette
|Waterville Senior High School
|Steel Magnolias
|Truvy Jones
|Delaney Doe
|Waterville Senior High School
|Steel Magnolias
|Ouiser Boudreax
|Luka Burdin
|Special Commendations
|School
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|Brewer High School
|Stage Management
|Ashley Stanton
|Brewer High School
|Lighting & Sound
|Colin Kimball
|Brewer High School
|Exceptional Ensemble
|Entire Cast & Crew
|Central High School
|Shudder Ensemble
|Brye Clark
|Central High School
|Shudder Ensemble
|Kadence Dow
|Central High School
|Shudder Ensemble
|Landon Jackson
|Central High School
|Shudder Ensemble
|Lily Ainsworth
|Central High School
|Lighting
|Ryan St. Peter
|Central High School
|Shudder Ensemble
|Sadie Nutter
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Ensemble
|Ava Lemelin
|Erskine Academy
|Sound Design
|Bryce Boody
|Erskine Academy
|Student Direction
|Damon Wilson
|Erskine Academy
|Original Student Script
|Damon Wilson
|Erskine Academy
|Costume Design & Quickchange Magic
|Damon Wilson
|Erskine Academy
|Original Student Script
|Dinah Lemelin
|Erskine Academy
|Student Direction
|Dinah Lemelin
|Erskine Academy
|Student Dance Choreography
|Dinah Lemelin
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Ensemble
|Eleanor Maranda
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Ensemble
|Hannah Ratcliff
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Ensemble
|Julia Booth
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Ensemble
|Kaleigh Voyles
|Erskine Academy
|Swan Ensemble
|Loralei Frandsen
|Erskine Academy
|Fight Coreography Duet
|Malachi Lowery
|Erskine Academy
|Fight Coreography Duet
|Sophie Pilotte
|Foxcroft Academy
|For Stage & Cue by Cue Called Show
|Jason Rhoda
|Maine Central Institute
|Set Design/Props/Costumes/Hair
|MCI Technical Theatre Class
|Messalonskee High School
|Lighting
|Atlas Petrillo
|Messalonskee High School
|Stage Management and Cue by Cue Called Show
|Emma Wiswell
|Messalonskee High School
|Original Student Music
|Matthew Stubenrod
|Mount View High School
|Costume & Prop Design
|Erika Hanks
|Mount View High School
|Exceptional Ensemble
|Erika Hanks
|Mount View High School
|Exceptional Ensemble
|Evan Aspinal
|Mount View High School
|Exceptional Ensemble
|Maddy Oliver
|Mount View High School
|Exceptional Ensemble
|Mary Macary
|Mount View High School
|Exceptional Ensemble
|Taylor Stewart
|Presque Isle High School
|Sound
|Kelsey Caron
|Presque Isle High School
|Art & Stage Design
|Marigan McBreairty
|Waterville Senior High School
|Stage Management & Cue to Cue Called Show
|Louis Williams
MDI Regional
Class A Finalist - Mount Desert Island High School
Class A Runner-up - Hermon High School
Class B Finalist - Ellsworth High School
Class B Runner-up - Bucksport High School
All Festival Cast
|School
|Show
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|Belfast Area High School
|The Cave
|The Searcher
|Annabelle Lisa
|Belfast Area High School
|The Cave
|The Sayer
|Connor Bowles
|Belfast Area High School
|The Cave
|The Warrior
|Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin
|Bucksport High School
|No Problem
|Melissa
|Brenna Converse
|Bucksport High School
|No Problem
|Jennifer
|Iris Danforth
|Deer Isle-Stonington High School
|Bobby Wilson Can Eat His Own Face
|Bobby Wilson
|Anthony Adams
|Deer Isle-Stonington High School
|Bobby Wilson Can Eat His Own Face
|Wendy
|Brooklyn Jones
|Deer Isle-Stonington High School
|Bobby Wilson Can Eat His Own Face
|Knob
|Elliot Burrin
|Edward Little High School
|A Deep, Poetic Journey Into Something
|Dan
|Dyllan St. Peter
|Edward Little High School
|A Deep, Poetic Journey Into Something
|Jane
|Sommer Russell
|Ellsworth High School
|Maria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's Queen
|Marie Antoinette
|Audri Goold
|Ellsworth High School
|Maria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's Queen
|Axel VonFersen
|Felix Markosian
|Ellsworth High School
|Maria Marie Antonia Antoinette Josepha Josephe Johanna Jeanne: Cancel Culture's Queen
|The Jacobin
|Pine Hanson
|Hermon High School
|Shuddersome: Tales of Poe
|RAVEN
|Ellie Allmon
|Hermon High School
|Shuddersome: Tales of Poe
|YOUNG
|James Jennings
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Orlando
|Sasha
|Alifair Durand
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Orlando
|Queen Elizabeth I
|Eva Crikelair
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Orlando
|Orlando
|Ly Dillon
|Searsport District High School
|Paper or Plastic: The Ice Storm
|Carl
|Bay Nadeau
|Searsport District High School
|Paper or Plastic: The Ice Storm
|In-Store Announcer
|Connor Courtney
|Special Commendations
|School
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|Belfast Area High School
|Ensemble (1 of 3)
Deavyn O'Donovan, Jane Bluhm, Willa Bywater, Miles Mailloux, McKenzie Black
|Belfast Area High School
|Ensemble (3 of 3)
Marina Bannister, Scarlette Peebles, Annabelle Lisa, Connor Bowles
|Belfast Area High School
|Ensemble (2 of 3)
Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin, Eliot Andrews, Savannah Springer, Maiara Rebodao, Reilly Newton
|Bucksport High School
|Ensemble
Iris Danforth, Meg Morrison, Tyler West, Cameron Evans, Brenna Converse, Paige Bowden
|Deer Isle-Stonington High School
|Set Design/Construction
|Elliot Burrin
|Deer Isle-Stonington High School
|Set Design/Painting
|Taylor Wiberg
|Edward Little High School
|Set Conceptualization
Quinn Donahue, Madeleine DuBois, Anja Wight, Alyssa Gallant, Nora Condit, Mackenzie Finnegan
|Ellsworth High School
|Stage Crew
|Leif Ford, Elizabeth Ford, Emily Carber, Carter Kennedy
|Ellsworth High School
|Stage Crew
|Maeve Rodgers, Emily Gagnon, Marshall Woods
|Ellsworth High School
|Stage Crew
Riley Wescott, Finley Harmon, Madilyn Hagney, Rakeleigh Keeney
|Hermon High School
|Masks and Costume Design
|Hermon High School Theatre Students
|Hermon High School
|Ensemble (2 of 3)
Isabella Ingalls, James Jennings, Ryan McNally, Sophie Peterson, Alivia Putnam
|Hermon High School
|Ensemble (3 of 3)
|Kristany Raymond, Devyn Robinson, Cole Willis
|Hermon High School
|Ensemble (1 of 3)
Tristen Allen, Ellie Allmon, Kali Alexander, Hailey Brown, Stirling Hall
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Excellence in Tech (3 of 4)
Brooke Stevens, Ila Boatright, Mabel Bureau, Ashlin Hogdon-Marsh
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Excellence in Tech (1 of 4)
|Bryce MacGregor, Isa Raven, Tessa Sanborn, Griffin Dubé
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Excellence in Tech (4 of 4)
|Cayla Swanberg, Richard Miller
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Ensemble (3 of 3)
Esperanza Evsikova, Owen Moses, Adam Losquadro, Isabelle Peterson, Tessa Sanborn, Fred Sebelin
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Excellence in Tech (2 of 4)
Fred Sebelin, Meredith Cook, Avery Preston-Schreck, Katie Horton
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Sound Design and Operators
Grace Weed, Aidan Fisichella, Cassie Carter, Bri Swanberg
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Ensemble (1 of 3)
Hayden Braun, Graham Carter, Eva Crikelair, Rex DeMuro
|Mount Desert Island High School
|Ensemble (2 of 3)
|Ruby DeMuro, Grifin Dubé, Alifair Durand, Per Lisy
|Searsport District High School
|Props
|Props
Skowhegan Regional
Class A Finalist - Skowhegan Area High School
Class A Runner-up - Lawrence High School
Class B Finalist - Monmouth Academy
Class B Runner-up - Carrabec High School
All Festival Cast
|Carrabec High School
|Ghosts in the Machine (One-Act Version)
|Personification of Role
|Sascha Evans
|Carrabec High School
|Ghosts in the Machine (One-Act Version)
|Characterization
|Willow Page
|Lawrence High School
|The Yellow Boat
|Joy - Depth of Character
|Alexis Williams
|Lawrence High School
|The Yellow Boat
|Benjamin - Authentic Portrayal of Child
|Carolyn Phelps Scholz
|Leavitt Area High School
|Unturned Stone
|Character Versitility
|Austin Poulin
|Leavitt Area High School
|Unturned Stone
|Embodiment of Character
|Julia Groover
|Madison Area High School
|Posi-chip Poker
|Heidi - Text Interpretation
|Natalie Haley
|Monmouth Academy
|Ladies' Man
|Angelique - Elegant Prima Role
|MacKenna Cote
|Monmouth Academy
|Ladies' Man
|Valentine - Ingenue Role
|Reilly McCabe
|Mount Blue High School
|One and Done
|Energy of Character
|Liam Dorr
|Mount Blue High School
|One and Done
|Supporting Role
|Reese Rackliff
|Skowhegan Area High School
|Almost, Maine
|Gayle - Timing
|Carolyn Snowman
|Skowhegan Area High School
|Almost, Maine
|Jimmy and Steve - Character Deleniation
|Jaxson Longyear
|Spruce Mountain High School
|The Blue and the Grey
|Darren - Deliver of Line
|Ethan Carleton
|Spruce Mountain High School
|The Blue and the Grey
|Charlie - Narration/Storytelling
|Lily Bailey
|Winslow High School
|Booby Trap
|Soldier - Acting in a restrictive environment
|Dylon Brouchard
|Winslow High School
|Booby Trap
|Corporal Wagoner - Comedic Timing
|Emma Barry-Spaulding
|Special Commendations
|School
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|Carrabec High School
|Gestures and Body Language
|Carrabec Cast
|Lawrence High School
|Choral Ensemble
|Aurora Sherman, Sarah Southwick, Jorja Poulin, and Colby Lewis
|Lawrence High School
|Prop Design
|Jenna Gaudette, MacKenzy Greene, Skylah Reid, Noah Young
|Leavitt Area High School
|Cohesive Ensemble
|Leavitt Cast
|Madison Area High School
|Set Design
|Cast/Crew
|Madison Area High School
|Problem Solving Ensemble
|Madison Area Memorial High School Cast/Crew
|Monmouth Academy
|Hair and Makeup
|Megan Burnham and Abrianna White
|Monmouth Academy
|Dumb Show
|On Stage Crew
|Mount Blue High School
|Written Play
|Finch Webster
|Skowhegan Area High School
|Sound Design
|Makaya Molley
|Skowhegan Area High School
|Seamless Scene Transitions
|Run Crew - Olivia Grant, John Robinson, Emily Seymour
|Spruce Mountain High School
|Percussion Ensemble
|Student Cast
|Winslow High School
|Sound
|Moira Bevan and Waverly O'Toole
|Winslow High School
|Lights
|Morgan Strassberg-Bersani and Bianca Akoa
Stearns Regional
Class B Finalist - Unified Performing Arts-Stearns/Schenck
Class B Finalist - Fort Kent Community High School
Class B Runner-up - Houlton High School
All Festival Cast
|School
|Show
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|Fort Kent Community High School
|Boom Box
|Olorin Braun
|Fort Kent Community High School
|Boom Box
|Sadie Cairns
|Fort Kent Community High School
|Boom Box
|Sadie Pelletier
|Houlton High School
|The Tree
|Hannah Duchesneau
|Houlton High School
|The Tree
|Nick Hardy
|Old Town High School
|Pandora and the Sickle Moon
|Abigail Richmond
|Old Town High School
|Pandora and the Sickle Moon
|Lily Betters
|Orono High School
|Waiting
|Patrick Howorth
|Piscataquis Community High School
|Tongues of Fire
|Gavin Richards
|Stearns High School
|And Then There Was One-A Spoof
|Abby Sanders
|Stearns High School
|And Then There Was One-A Spoof
|Ashton Walton
|Stearns High School
|And Then There Was One-A Spoof
|Eva Blanchette
|Stearns High School
|And Then There Was One-A Spoof
|Victoria Blanchette
|Special Commendations
|School
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|Fort Kent Community High School
|Outstanding Set
|All
|Fort Kent Community High School
|Outstanding Lighting
|All
|Old Town High School
|Outstanding Costumes
|All
|Stearns High School
|Ensemble Cast
|All
|Stearns High School
|Outstanding Sound
|All