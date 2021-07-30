Old Orchard Beach Man Dies After Crash on I-95 in Sidney, Maine

Maine State Police say aggressive driving was to blame for a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Sidney Thursday morning that claimed the life of an Old Orchard Beach man.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash around 10:00 a.m. Police say 58-year-old Brian Landry of Fairfield was driving north in the passing lane while attempting to overtake another vehicle that was in the travel lane. Landry’s car was cut off by a pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Miles Ranger of Old Orchard Beach.

Through their investigation and interviews, State Troopers determined that Ranger was driving aggressively while attempting to merge into the passing lane in front of Landry. Police said the unsafe lane change resulted in Landry’s car coming in contact with the rear corner of Ranger’s pickup truck. This caused the pickup to go out of control and roll over several times into the median.

Ranger was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the truck. State police said the man was in critical condition when emergency crews arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Landry was not injured and his car sustained minor damage.

Delta Ambulance, Sidney Fire Department, and Maine Department of Transportation assisted Maine State Police at the crash site. Northbound traffic on the interstate was reduced to one lane for about an hour Thursday morning.

Maine State Troopers continue to investigate the details of the crash.

Ranger was the proprietor of a motel and lodge in Old Orchard Beach.