Congrats are in order for Oasis, who have the honor of having the first '90s song to ever surpass one billion streams on Spotify. That mark was reserved for the hugely successful single "Wonderwall" from the band's (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album.

The beloved song was initially released as a single on Oct. 30, 1995 and it just so happens that the Oasis album it comes from is turning 25 years old this year.

"Wonderwall" was actually the fourth single to receive attention from the (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album, but the first to come just a few short weeks after the album was officially released. The song hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, but was a chart-topping single in the U.S. for Alternative Airplay and also fared quite well at Mainstream Rock radio peaking at No. 9. It was also a gold certified single in the U.S., while going four ties platinum in the band's native U.K.

It also helped bolster the sales of (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, but has been certified four times platinum. In the U.K., the album was the No. 1 album out of the entire decade. The band's sophomore set yielded six singles in total, but "Wonderwall" remains their biggest single.

Oasis have received immense praise and respect over the years, including with heavier rock music icons. Metallica's Lars Ulrich recently named Noel Gallagher his "favorite songwriter," and even stepped in to help with lights at one of the band's shows.

Oasis, "Wonderwall"