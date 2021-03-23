Northern Maine Attempts another Record Ice Carousel

On April 10, the Northern Maine Ice Busters will attempt to break a world record for the largest ice carousel.

The record was previously set in April 2018 by the same group of self-described “working-class citizens.”

Recently that record was broken when a group from Finland created the biggest ice carousel in the world.

Members of the Facebook Group - Northern Maine Ice Busters - said they wan to reclaim the record and get the “trophy’ back where it belongs.

The group is looking for people with some experience and tools to reach their goal. They said they need motivated individuals with chainsaws (36” bar); Ice augers (10" auger); outboard engines and a strong workforce (many hands make light work).

Take a look at the 2018 ice carousel in action:

Here's one more look at the record breaker from 2018: