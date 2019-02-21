Northern Light OB/GYN Giving Birth to New Program

New and expectant parents or caregivers will soon be able to take advantage of a new monthly educational and support group.

The first meeting of Baby Steps takes place on Friday, March 1, from 10:00-11:00 am at the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle. The program came to fruition thanks to the efforts of Northern Light OB/GYN in Presque Isle and the library.

Angela Hartman, RN, BSN, the clinical supervisor for the OB/GYN practice and coordinator of the new Baby Steps program, says the practice gets lots of questions, and not just from first-time parents. “Oftentimes questions can come from parents who haven’t had an infant in the home for a few years, or grandparents who are taking on responsibility of helping to raise a grandchild…a role they may not have had in decades.” She adds the program isn’t just intended for Northern Light Health patients. By holding meetings away from the hospital, they are hoping that families from across the community, regardless of who they get their care from, will feel comfortable coming and benefiting from this group.

A different educational topic will be featured each month. There will also be guest speakers, though not necessarily at each meeting. The topic of the first meeting will be Introducing Solids to Your Baby’s Diet, as part of of National Nutrition Month in March. Future topics include: Reading to Babies, Formula Feeding/Iron Supplementing, Finding Childcare, Sun Safety, Breastfeeding and more.

Baby Steps will meet the first Friday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the library in Presque Isle. In addition to the educational topics covered each month, the group will give parents and caregivers the chance to connect with other parents/caregivers in the region.

For more information on Baby Steps, you can contact Angela Hartman at 207.768.5944 or ahartman@northernlight.org.