Never Before Seen Nirvana NFTs to Be Sold on Kurt Cobain’s Birthday

A fresh batch of Nirvana NFTs are set to be sold on Feb. 20, Kurt Cobain's birthday. The NFTs are created from never-before-seen images from a Nirvana concert in 1991.

On Oct. 1, 1991, six days after Nirvana released their album Nevermind, they played a show in Philadelphia at a legendary venue, J.C. Dobbs. Photographer Faith West took pictures of the band that night, which haven't ever been released - until now.

According to a press release, "Now, over three decades later, 28 never-before-seen live Nirvana images are set to be sold as NFTs via Pop Legendz on Feb. 20, marking what would have been Kurt Cobain's 55th birthday."

The NFTs range from $99 to a quarter-million dollars, depending on what kind of NFT you purchase. There are four one-of-kind NFTs that are made from 10 never-before-seen images and the bidding for those starts at 67 Ethereum - which is worth $250,000. Along with the GIF, buyers also receive a framed print of one image, signed by photographer Faith West. Those 10 images will also be auctioned off individually as NFTs, in black-and-white and acid-washed color versions.

There's also the "Nirvana Fan Club' which is made up of limited-edition NFTs for fans. According to Pop Legendz, 100 lucky fans have the ability to purchase limited-edition NFTs. Ten artworks have been crafted from three images and will be sold for $499 each. There are also 100 copies of the still images that will be available (in both black and white and acid-washed color) for $99."

The photographer still remembers exactly how it felt watching Nirvana play that show in 1991. Faith West says that the air in the club was "thick with anticipation" and that "there was a buzz of excitement that said something awesome was about to transpire. Also, there was a sense of joy emanating from Cobain and his raucous guitar lucks and the transcendent longing of his vocals...I can still hear the echo of the fuzzy guitar, and feel the energy in the room, when I recall it now, three decades later."

Proceeds from the NFTs will be divided between two non-profits, with half going to The Trevor Project and part of the remainder to Grid Alternatives. The Trevor Project is a "non-profit assisting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth to prevent suicides." Grid Alternatives brings "solar power to working poor families: tackling both climate change and income inequality."

See some of the photos utilized for the NFTs available via the Pop Legendz website.