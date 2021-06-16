Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has promised readers a deeper look at his early life with an all-new memoir, the upcoming The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.

The book will detail the musician's formative era — indeed, his first 21 years — before the times of rock star hedonism highlighted in his 2007 tome, The Heroin Diaries. In 2011, Sixx authored the photography-focused This Is Gonna Hurt. But The First 21 will delve even further into the Motley Crue member's history.

"You've heard the tales of excess and debauchery," Sixx offered in a press release of "all the peaks and the valleys that came with rock 'n' roll stardom and my life in one of the world's biggest bands."

The First 21 represents "the story that you haven't heard," the rocker continued, "the one that led up to those stories. It's the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire — for music, for love and for fame — became the notorious Nikki Sixx. I believe our first 21 years have a lot to do with shaping who we become. These are my first 21, and it's my hope that they will thrill and inspire you to invest in your own biggest dreams."

Publisher Mary Ann Naples added, "Whether you're a Motley Crue and Nikki Sixx fan or not, if you're looking for a memoir that transports you back to the '70s and early '80s, and that, for those who lived it, will reacquaint you with the vinyl collection your parents threw out in the '90s, then this is your book. And the larger themes of getting to know who you are and taking control of your identity certainly resonate now in the still-new 2020s."

The First 21 arrives on Oct. 19 via Hachette Books. Pre-orders are available now at thefirst21book.com.

Nikki Sixx, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx Book Art

Hachette Books