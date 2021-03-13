A new urgent care facility is coming to Kennebec County. Following unanimous approval by the Augusta Planning Board, ConvenientMD Urgent Care will begin construction at the Turnpike Mall that borders Western Avenue and Whitten Road in Augusta. The new medical facility will be located in the corner of the parking lot at the shopping plaza.

This will provide Augusta with a third option for walk-in urgent care. The first one is the Maine General Express Care and the other is Concentra Urgent Care over on Capitol Street.

According to the Kennebec Journal, ConvenientMD is a Portsmouth based urgent care facility that currently has 26 locations throughout New England. The facility is aimed at treating patients who need urgent care, but who may not necessarily need an emergency room visit. The new facility will provide a suite of services including on-site X-ray, EKG, laboratory services and providing IVs to patients.

The new facility won't be taking up a vacant store space inside the mall, instead a new standalone building will be constructed. Additionally, some landscaping changes will take place as a new sidewalk will be constructed from the Western Avenue side that will provide access to pedestrians seeking to enter on that side of the plaza.

City Planner Betsy Poulin said in a quote,

“To have this safe sidewalk connection, out of the driving route, is pretty important. Planning is very excited about the additional sidewalks and landscaping, because we think it’ll make a big difference out there. Both for the aesthetics and the function of the site.”

Building officials hope to have the new walk-in medical facility complete by late summer or early fall. We will continue to follow this story and provide updates on the building's progress.

