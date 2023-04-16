New Maine Legislative Bill Seeks to Allow Deer Hunting on Sundays, But Only For Certain Hunters

Maine has a super-rich history of outdoorsmanship and hunting all across the Pine Tree State, and, for the last several decades, one thing has stayed at the top of the debate list- Sunday hunting.

In the past, Maine legislators have tried, but failed, to legalize Sunday hunting in the state of Maine. The reasons for the proposals have varied, but the outcome has always been the same. Now, it looks like they're going to try again to legalize hunting on Sundays, but only for certain hunters.

According to WGME 13, a group of Maine lawmakers is backing LD1241 in the state's legislature. This bill would allow, during the regular season, for Mainers to get out and hunt on Sundays. A couple of the catches? For starters, the proposed legislation would only apply to those hunters using a bow and/or crossbow. Additionally, hunters would need to pay an additional $30 fee to hunt on Sundays, though WGME says that the funds raised through the Sunday permitting process would go to fund other campaigns such as outdoor education for young people.

There are two other bills being proposed in addition to LD1241. The other bill, LD1166, would allow landowners who own at least 5 (or more) acres the privilege of hunting their OWN land on Sundays.

According to WGME,

The third bill, LD 626, is a proposal to allow people under 18 years old, who hold a valid hunting license or a valid junior hunting license, and people that are over18 years of age who hold a valid hunting license and are enrolled in secondary school, to go out and hunt on private land on Sundays, though they would need to have that landowner’s written permission.

There was a public hearing earlier today at the Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Building in Augusta.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep it updated as more information becomes available. Let us know your thoughts on this by sending us a message through the station app!