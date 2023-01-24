New Hampshire Ice Castle Opens for the 2023 Season This Week

After a weather delay, a big winter attraction will finally open for the season this week.

The unseasonably warm temps in New England has hindered the opening of a big winter attraction. The New Hampshire Ice Castle has been a winter destination for many, for years. Ice Castles says their New Hampshire location will open for the season Friday, January 27.

The Ice Castle will be located at 24 Clark Farm Road, in North Woodstock. The location is just a few miles from its former location at the Hobo Railroad, in Lincoln.

This year's castle features massive turrets, archways, tunnels, ice thrones, ice slides and fountains that glow with colored LED lights frozen into the ice. The quarter-mile magical forest walk will be back again this year. New features includes a Polar Pub, serving winter-themed libations for the 21+ crowd. Those looking to boost their time at the Ice Castle can book private Arctic Alcove within the castle.

