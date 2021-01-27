New England’s Sam Adams Beer Pokes Fun at Budweiser’s Clydesdales

Our great friends at Sam Adams Beer have come up with a fantastic new Super Bowl Ad. It features the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales and the Sam Adams pitchman, "Your Cousin From Boston." In the ad, Your Cousin From Boston unhitches the beautiful and gigantic horses from their wagon who then run rampant all over the city causing complete chaos. It is hilarious and a brilliant idea. For some backstory, for the first time in 37 years, Budweiser is not running on during the Super Bowl. The Clydesdales have been in more than 40 Super Bowl commercials over the years, so with Bud out, Sam Adams decided to use them for themselves this year.

Check out the ad here:

I am praying we get to see this ad in Maine during the Super Bowl. Because Budwesier has the exclusive national rights for the Super Bowl, the Sammie ad can only run as a local commercial. We know it will run in the Boston and New York TV markets. Let's hope ALL of New England gets to enjoy it!

